Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Lifted to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.70.

Shares of AWI opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

