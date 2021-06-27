Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider James Hassard Sells 3,625 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

