Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 239.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

