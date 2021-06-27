Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $92.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.31.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

