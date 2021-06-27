Arweave (AR) Trading 49.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00028616 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $314.30 million and $22.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

