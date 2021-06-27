Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,440.17 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $28,440.17 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,372.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,968.17 or 0.05726040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01379629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00381323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00121104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.63 or 0.00609881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.95 or 0.00380974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006309 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,051,239 coins and its circulating supply is 41,347,446 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

