Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.42

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $25.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

