Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $259.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TEAM stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.69. 1,034,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.73. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $272.13. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

