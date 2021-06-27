Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Prices IPO at $13.50-$15.50 Per Share (ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) plans to raise $286 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 19,700,000 shares at $13.50-$15.50 per share.

In the last year, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited generated $276.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $3 million.

BofA Securities and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and CICC and CMBI were co-managers.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Setting out as an upper midscale hotel chain group, we are now a leading lifestyle brand in China. We are the largest upper midscale hotel chain in China in terms of room number as of the end of 2020, according to Frost & Sullivan. Through our hotel network, loyalty program and data and technology capabilities, we have been tirelessly exploring new possible ways to set the new trends for China’s hospitality industry and expand our offerings beyond our hotels. We distinguish ourselves from our peers in the following aspects: • Hotel network with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle brands. We offer our guests a diversified collection of lifestyle hotel brands, each created with a unique personality under the unified ethos of inclusivity and presence of humanness. As of March 31, 2021, our hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, in addition to a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development. Our guests can book a stay with us and access our rich product and service offerings through offline and online channels, including our mobile app and Weixin/WeChat mini program. • “A-Card” loyalty program with strong customer stickiness. We built our A-Card loyalty program to enhance our engagement with guests and provide them with a unique and personalized experience. As of March 31, 2021, our A-Card loyalty program had amassed more than 25 million registered individual members. In 2020, approximately 44.7% of our room-nights were sold to our A-Card members. • Proprietary data and technology capabilities. To provide our customers with personalized services and products, we have developed a comprehensive digital management system, which improves customer experience and operational efficiency in room reservation, room management, pricing and membership benefits. We use our data technology to identify market trends and inform our hotel management and strategic decisions, and make our hotel services and retail products more relatable to customers through seamless integration into our rooms and other consumption scenarios throughout our hotels. In addition, we are the first hotel chain in China to develop a scenario-based retail business, according to Frost & Sullivan. We design our guest room amenities, work closely with manufacturers to deliver top-quality products, and carefully place the relevant products in guest rooms. Each of our guest rooms incorporates a fully immersive shopping destination, enabling us to further strengthen our brand elasticity with our guests. As of March 31, 2021, we had developed a total of 1,136 SKUs for scenario-based retail. The GMV generated from our retail business was RMB82.8 million and RMB107.2 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.5%, and reached RMB32.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2021. In 2020, the average transaction value per room reservation reached RMB517.5 for our scenario-based retail business. “.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was founded in 2012 and has employees. The company is located at 18th floor, Wuzhong Building, 618 Wuzhong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, People’s Republic of and can be reached via phone at (+86) 021-64059928 or on the web at https://www.yaduo.com/.

