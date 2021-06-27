Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDA. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €78.52 ($92.38) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €52.74 ($62.05) and a 12-month high of €81.26 ($95.60). The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €76.31.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

