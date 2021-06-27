Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

