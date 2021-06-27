Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

