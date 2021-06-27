Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

