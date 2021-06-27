Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 110,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $119.99 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.