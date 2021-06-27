Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,078 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.66 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

