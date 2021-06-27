Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,214 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avaya by 28.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 87,443 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $7,248,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avaya by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 142,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.