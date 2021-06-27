Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

WIRE opened at $77.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.