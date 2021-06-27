Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $180.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

