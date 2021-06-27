Aviva PLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.67 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

