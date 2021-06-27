Aviva PLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.