Aviva PLC Invests $1.18 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.