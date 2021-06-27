Aviva PLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.95.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

