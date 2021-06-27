Aviva PLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $131.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $132.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $613,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,706,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,193 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

