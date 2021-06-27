Aviva PLC Sells 7,818 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

