Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $334,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 290.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,484,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $101,347,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

