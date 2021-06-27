Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Unifi in the first quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 53.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE UFI opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

