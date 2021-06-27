Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,725,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,685 shares of company stock worth $66,870. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.