Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,676,000 after acquiring an additional 166,095 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.