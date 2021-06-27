Azimuth Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $243.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.