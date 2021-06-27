Azuki Price Tops $0.14 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $55,792.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.