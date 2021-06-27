B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.25

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 635472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

