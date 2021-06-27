B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.25

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 635472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock valued at $558,468.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

