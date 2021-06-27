Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €81.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.53 ($91.22).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €66.05 ($77.71) on Thursday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is €68.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

