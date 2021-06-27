Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50.

