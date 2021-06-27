Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.43 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

