Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $47.10 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.