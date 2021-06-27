Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

