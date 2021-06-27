Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $147.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

