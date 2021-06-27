BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 211.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

