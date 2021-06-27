Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Down 4.1%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 43,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 947,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $8,268,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

