Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
