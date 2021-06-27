Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bandwidth by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $138.82 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

