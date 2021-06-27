Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

