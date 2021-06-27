Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.53 Million Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.47% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.40.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

