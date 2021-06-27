Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,158 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

