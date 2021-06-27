Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PVH were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

PVH stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

