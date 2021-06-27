Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.73 Million Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genesco were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GCO opened at $63.62 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $951.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.