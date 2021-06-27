Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

