Bank of Montreal Can Sells 158,064 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of APA worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $20,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 737.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 499,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

APA stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -369.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

