Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,116 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

